Robitaille returns to Bears as assistant coach

Louis Robitaille has been named an assistant coach for the Hershey Bears.

Robitaille returns to the Bears after spending three seasons with the club during his nine-year playing career. Robitaille skated in 200 regular-season games for Hershey, totaling 17 goals, 45 points and 938 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 39 postseason games as the Bears won the Calder Cup in 2006 and returned to the Finals in 2007.

The 44-year-old Robitaille spent last season

Robitaille, 44, brings an accomplished coaching résumé to Hershey, and returns to the Bears after skating in three seasons with the club from 2005-08, helping the team to the 2006 Calder Cup title. He spent last season as head coach of FC Omskie Krylya in Russia’s second-tier VHL following 14 years behind the bench in the QMJHL. He served as an assistant coach with Drummondville (2011-15) and Val d’Or (2015-16) before stints as head coach with Victoriaville (2016-20), Gatineau (2020-23) and Cape Breton (2023-25). He is one of just 24 coaches in league history with 300 career wins.

A Montreal native, Robitaille won a gold medal as an assistant coach with Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship, and also claimed a bronze medal as assistant at the 2015 IIHF U18 World Championship.

Robitaille played a total of 440 games in the AHL with Portland, Hershey, Lowell and Albany. He recorded 77 points and ranks 20th all-time with 1,759 penalty minutes.