Rocket blank Marlies to push series to limit

Samuel Blais scored twice, Kaapo Kähkönen made 18 saves as Laval extended its season with a 4-0 win over Toronto at Coca-Cola Coliseum on Tuesday night.

The Rocket will host the deciding Game 5 of the teams’ North Division semifinal series on Saturday afternoon.

Alex Belzile opened the scoring 46 seconds into the contest and Laurent Dauphin scored a shorthanded goal to go with his two assists as Laval got back in the win column after consecutive 6-2 losses had pushed them to the brink of elimination.

It was the second career playoff shutout for Kähkönen (2-2), and his first shutout of the 2025-26 season.

Toronto’s Artur Akhtyamov (3-2) allowed three goals on 25 shots over the first two periods of the game. Dennis Hildeby played the third period and made six saves.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 29 – LAVAL 3, Toronto 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 1 – Toronto 6, LAVAL 2

Game 3 – Sun., May 3 – TORONTO 6, Laval 2

Game 4 – Tue., May 5 – Laval 4, TORONTO 0

Game 5 – Sat., May 9 – Toronto at Laval, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern