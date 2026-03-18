Rocket clinch playoff berth

The Laval Rocket clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday evening with a 5-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Place Bell.

The Rocket will be heading to the postseason for the fourth time in the last five years. They reached the Eastern Conference Finals in both 2022 and 2025.

Currently 38-19-2-3 (81 points), Laval has a six-point lead atop the North Division as they bid for a second consecutive division title.

The Rocket are one of five teams who will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North; the top three clubs will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place finishers will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.