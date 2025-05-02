Rocket in control heading home after Game 2 win

Jacob Fowler made 20 saves for his first professional shutout, backstopping Laval to a 4-0 win over Cleveland and a 2-0 lead in their best-of-five North Division semifinal series on Friday night.

After the Rocket’s two road wins, the series moves to Laval for the duration, beginning with Game 3 at Place Bell on Sunday afternoon.

Jared Davidson opened the scoring just 2:22 into the game, Lucas Condotta added a goal early in the second period, and Alex Barré-Boulet and Gustav Lindström capped the scoring in the third. Laurent Dauphin added two assists.

The 20-year-old Fowler, Montreal’s third-round choice in the 2023 NHL Draft, has won four of his five starts since joining the Rocket from Boston College. He has stopped 43 of 45 shots in the series so far.

Jet Greaves (2-2) made 25 saves in Game 2 for Cleveland, which has scored a total of seven goals in six games against Laval this season.

(Laval leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland at Laval, 3:00

*Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., May 9 – Cleveland at Laval, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern