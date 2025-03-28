Rocket lock up playoff berth

The Laval Rocket clinched a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday evening with a 4-1 win over the visiting Toronto Marlies.

Laval, owners of the best record in the AHL at 42-16-3-1 (88 points), returns to the postseason after missing out in 2024. The Rocket reached the Eastern Conference Finals back in 2022.

Laval is the first team to clinch a playoff spot out of the North Division, which will see five teams make the postseason. The top three finishers will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams will meet in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2024-25 regular season ends April 20; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.