Rocket power past Monsters, advance to division finals

Laval scored three times in the first period and held Cleveland to 19 shots on goal for the entire game, a combination that sends the Rocket into the next round with a 4-1 victory at a sold-out Place Bell on Tuesday night.

Laval won the series, three games to one, and advances to play Rochester in the North Division finals.

Xavier Simoneau found a loose puck in the crease and tucked it home 4:22 into the game to put Laval in front, and Laurent Dauphin and Logan Mailloux added power-play goals to give the Rocket a 3-0 lead by the 12:21 mark of the first.

Jacob Fowler (3-0) returned to the Laval cage after Cayden Primeau had started Game 3, and the rookie made 18 saves in the clincher. Dauphin added another power-play tally late as Laval finished 3-for-6 with the man advantage. Alex Barré-Boulet registered three assists on the night.

Luca Del Bel Belluz picked up the only Monsters goal, coming during a four-on-four situation with 2:41 left in the second period.

Jet Greaves (3-3) stopped 32 shots for Cleveland.

(Laval wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 30 – Laval 3, CLEVELAND 2

Game 2 – Fri., May 2 – Laval 4, CLEVELAND 0

Game 3 – Sun., May 4 – Cleveland 3, LAVAL 1

Game 4 – Tue., May 6 – LAVAL 4, Cleveland 1