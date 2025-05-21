Rocket seize Game 3, take series lead

Cayden Primeau stopped 32 shots to backstop Laval to a 4-1 win on Wednesday and a 2-1 series lead over Rochester in the best-of-five North Division Finals.

Game 4 is Friday night at Place Bell, where 10,243 fans saw the home team get on the scoreboard just 15 seconds into the game when Luke Tuch deflected David Reinbacher’s shot past Devon Levi.

Lukáš Rousek tied the game for Rochester at 2:46 of the third period, but the Rocket responded with goals from Florian Xhekaj, Laurent Dauphin and Joshua Roy to move to within one victory of the conference finals. Dauphin’s marker gave him points in all seven games for Laval this postseason.

Primeau (2-1) got his second win of the series, making seven saves in the first period, 13 in the second and 12 more in the third.

Levi (4-2) made 16 saves for the Amerks. Laval has beaten Levi, a native of the Montréal suburb of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, for 12 goals on 73 shots in the series.

(Laval leads series, 2-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 14 – Laval 5, ROCHESTER 4

Game 2 – Fri., May 16 – ROCHESTER 5, Laval 3

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – LAVAL 4, Rochester 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Rochester at Laval, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Rochester at Laval, 4:30

*if necessary… All times Eastern