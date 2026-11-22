The second-largest indoor crowd in AHL history packed the Bell Centre in Montréal on Sunday afternoon to see the Laval Rocket take on the Calgary Wranglers.

A capacity crowd of 20,962 fans also sent 32,663 teddy bears and other stuffed toys onto the ice for the Rocket’s annual Teddy Bear Toss. The toys will be distributed to various charitable organizations in the Laval and Montréal area.

The rain of stuffies came down at the 6:58 mark of the opening period, but Owen Protz’s goal was reviewed and waved off due to offside. Tyler Thorpe gave Laval a 1-0 lead later in the first before Hunter Brzustewicz tied it and Alex Nylander scored twice to send the Wranglers to a 3-1 victory.

The highest attendance for a non-outdoor event came exactly 12 years ago on Nov. 22, 2014, when the Syracuse Crunch hosted the Utica Comets in front of 30,715 fans at the Carrier Dome on the campus of Syracuse University.