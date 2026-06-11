News

Rocket’s Vincent joins Kraken as assistant

by AHL PR

The Seattle Kraken have hired Pascal Vincent as an assistant coach.

Vincent spent the last two seasons as head coach of the AHL’s Laval Rocket, leading the team to a combined record of 89-42-6-7 and back-to-back North Division titles.

He won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding coach in 2024-25 – the second time in his career he has received that honor – as the Rocket captured the Macgregor Kilpatrick Trophy as the league’s regular-season champions before reaching the Eastern Conference Finals.

Vincent, 54, was previously head coach of the Manitoba Moose from 2016-21 and of the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24.

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