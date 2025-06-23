Rocky Thompson named Bridgeport head coach

The New York Islanders have named Rocky Thompson head coach of the AHL’s Bridgeport Islanders.

Thompson, 47, joins the Islanders following three seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia Flyers. He also spent the 2020-21 season as an associate coach with the San Jose Sharks.

Thompson served as head coach of the Chicago Wolves from 2017 to 2020, leading the team to a record of 113-71-29 (.599), two Central Division titles and a berth in the 2019 Calder Cup Finals.

He was also an assistant coach with the Oklahoma City Barons (2010-14), helping the team advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs in all four seasons – including trips to the Western Conference Finals in 2012 and 2013.

Thompson spent two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires, winning the Memorial Cup in 2017.

Prior to joining the coaching ranks, the Calgary, Alta., native played 10 seasons of professional hockey, including 566 games in the AHL with the Saint John Flames, Louisville Panthers, Hershey Bears, San Antonio Rampage, Toronto Roadrunners, Edmonton Road Runners and Peoria Rivermen. His 1,919 penalty minutes rank 10th all-time.

The Calgary Flames drafted Thompson in the third round of the 1995 NHL Draft and he appeared in 25 NHL games with Calgary and Florida.