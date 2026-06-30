Roest named GM of Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have announced that Stacy Roest has been promoted to director of player personnel and general manager of the Rochester Americans.

Roest joined the Sabres in January as a pro scout after spending more than a decade with the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he served as director of player development and assistant general manager.

Roest was named GM of the Lightning’s AHL affiliate, the Syracuse Crunch, in 2019, and helped the organization win Stanley Cup championships in 2020 and 2021.

Roest, 52, played 244 career NHL games with Detroit and Minnesota, and collected 286 points in 309 career AHL games with the Adirondack Red Wings and Grand Rapids Griffins. Roest played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 1998.