Rolston scores in OT as Admirals take Game 4

The Admirals and Stars are going the distance again.

Ryder Rolston scored 12:11 into overtime to give the Ads a 2-1 victory at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in Game 4 of the Central Division Finals on Friday night.

Game 5 will be played Sunday evening in Milwaukee (7 ET, AHLTV on FloHockey). This is the third consecutive postseason meeting between the teams, and all three have needed a winner-take-all fifth game.

Rolston redirected Chase De Leo’s shot over the blocker of Remi Poirier for his first career Calder Cup Playoff goal, giving Milwaukee its fourth victory in a potential elimination game this postseason – and its 14th such win since 2022.

Justin Hryckowian gave Texas a 1-0 lead just 29 seconds into the game, his league-leading 14th point in seven playoff contests.

But Matt Murray (5-4) shut the Stars down for the rest of the night, finishing with 22 saves.

Milwaukee finally pulled even with 6:06 to go in regulation on a goal from Joakim Kemell, his second of the series and third of the playoffs.

Poirier (3-1) suffered his first loss of the postseason, stopping 22 of 24 shots.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Thu., May 15 – TEXAS 4, Milwaukee 2

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Milwaukee 6, TEXAS 4

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Texas 6, MILWAUKEE 1

Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – MILWAUKEE 2, Texas 1 (OT)

Game 5 – Sun., May 25 – Texas at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern