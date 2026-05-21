Romanov, Thunderbirds blank Pens to even series

The Springfield Thunderbirds stared down elimination and lived to see another day again, taking a 2-0 decision from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Game 4 of the best-of-five Atlantic Division finals at MassMutual Center on Thursday night.

The deciding Game 5 will be played Saturday in Wilkes-Barre (6:05 ET, ), with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Dillon Dube broke a scoreless deadlock with a power-play goal at 16:14 of the second period, his third goal of the series and fifth of the postseason.

Marc-André Gaudet upped the Thunderbirds’ lead to 2-0 with 13:12 left in regulation, scoring his first goal since Mar. 11.

Georgii Romanov (7-3) made 20 saves for his second playoff shutout as Springfield improved to 3-0 when facing elimination this postseason and 4-0 following a playoff loss.

Sergei Murashov (5-3) stopped 30 shots for the Penguins, who suffered their first shutout loss in a postseason game since May 6, 2016, against Hershey.

(Series tied, 2-2)

Game 1 – Tue., May 12 – W-B/SCRANTON 2, Springfield 0

Game 2 – Thu., May 14 – Springfield 4, W-B/SCRANTON 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., May 19 – W-B/Scranton 2, SPRINGFIELD 1

Game 4 – Thu., May 21 – SPRINGFIELD 2, W-B/Scranton 0

Game 5 – Sat., May 23 – Springfield at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern