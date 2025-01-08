Rosters announced for 2025 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has announced the 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey.

Each of the AHL’s four divisions will be represented by 12 players on the rosters for the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, to be held February 2-3 in Palm Desert, Calif. Rosters were determined by committees of AHL coaches, and all 32 AHL teams are represented by at least one All-Star.

The 2025 AHL All-Star Rosters presented by FloHockey feature 36 first-time AHL All-Stars and 13 rookies, as well as 12 former first-round NHL draft choices and eight second-round picks. In addition, 20 of the All-Stars named have also played in the National Hockey League already this season, including Cleveland’s Denton Mateychuk (Columbus), Grand Rapids’ Sebastian Cossa (Detroit), Texas’s Lian Bichsel and Justin Hryckowian (Dallas), and Utica’s Seamus Casey (New Jersey), who have all made their NHL debuts in 2024-25.

Based on their teams owning the best record in their division at the end of play on Dec. 31, Charlotte Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear, Toronto Marlies head coach John Gruden, Grand Rapids Griffins head coach Dan Watson and Calgary Wranglers head coach Trent Cull have been selected to serve as coaches for the event. (Cull is currently serving as an interim assistant coach with the Calgary Flames; Joe Cirella is the Wranglers’ interim head coach until he returns.)

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition presented by Silvercrest on Sunday, February 2 (9 ET/6 PT), followed by the AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony presented by Spotlight 29 Casino and Silvercrest on Monday, February 3 (2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT) and the 2025 AHL All-Star Challenge presented by Spotlight 29 Casino that evening (9 ET/6 PT). For ticket information, fans can visit cvfirebirds.com/allstar.

The Skills Competition will pit the All-Stars from the two Eastern Conference divisions against those from the two Western Conference divisions in seven skills events. In the AHL All-Star Challenge, the four teams will participate in a 3-on-3, round-robin tournament to determine the All-Star champions.

FloHockey will cover all the action of the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic with original reporting focused on the athletes, key storylines and an extensive social media program. All-Star Classic events will be available to watch live on AHLTV on FloHockey; fans are encouraged to download the updated FloSports Connected TV app, which features enhanced discoverability and streaming capabilities, providing the ultimate viewing experience on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Android TV devices. The service is also available on the web and for download on mobile devices (iOS and Android) via the FloSports app.

About the AHL All-Star Classic

The 2025 AHL All-Star Classic presented by Spotlight 29 Casino will feature the top young talent in the American Hockey League: since 1995, more than 94 percent of All-Star Classic participants have gone on to compete in the National Hockey League, including Cam Atkinson, Drake Batherson, Jordan Binnington, Michael Carcone, John Carlson, Brandt Clarke, Thatcher Demko, Lukas Dostal, Ryker Evans, Thomas Harley, Connor Hellebuyck, Joel Hofer, Tristan Jarry, Jordan Kyrou, Jonathan Marchessault, Jacob Markstrom, J.T. Miller, Brandon Montour, William Nylander, Kyle Palmieri, Mikko Rantanen, Dylan Strome, Tyler Toffoli, Linus Ullmark, Vitek Vanecek, Dustin Wolf and Mats Zuccarello.

About the American Hockey League

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives, broadcasters and staff of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.

About FloSports

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a global independent sports media company delivering live events, award-winning original content, always-on social experiences, and comprehensive sports data solutions to passionate and under-serviced sports communities interested in more than 25 different sports. Its portfolio includes the top destinations for avid fans seeking comprehensive live and on-demand access for the sports they love: motorsports (FloRacing), hockey (FloHockey), wrestling (FloWrestling), Jiu-Jitsu (FloGrappling), Track & Field (FloTrack and MileSplit), cheer (FloCheer and Varsity), a variety of NCAA sports (FloCollege), and more. Strategic partnerships with NASCAR, USA Wrestling, AHL, Wanda Diamond League, ECHL, Tour de France, 12 NCAA Conferences, and others fuel more than 40,000 live events streamed annually across the globe and accessed via monthly or annual subscriptions. For more information, please visit flosports.tv.

Atlantic Division All-Stars

D Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (1st appearance)

F Alex Belzile, Hartford Wolf Pack (3rd)

F Emil Bemström, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1st)

D Michael Callahan, Providence Bruins (1st)

D Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (3rd)

F Zac Dalpe (capt.), Charlotte Checkers (1st; will not play due to injury)

G Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (1st)

F Dalibor Dvorsky, Springfield Thunderbirds (1st)

F Ethen Frank, Hershey Bears (3rd)

G Dylan Garand, Hartford Wolf Pack (1st)

F John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (1st)

F Olle Lycksell, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (1st)

F Brian Pinho, Bridgeport Islanders (1st)

North Division All-Stars

D Seamus Casey, Utica Comets (1st appearance)

D Jeremy Davies, Belleville Senators (1st)

F Luca Del Bel Belluz, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

F Trey Fix-Wolansky, Cleveland Monsters (2nd)

G Brandon Halverson, Syracuse Crunch (1st)

G Devon Levi, Rochester Americans (1st)

D Logan Mailloux, Laval Rocket (2nd)

D Denton Mateychuk, Cleveland Monsters (1st)

F Isak Rosén, Rochester Americans (2nd)

F Joshua Roy, Laval Rocket (1st)

F Logan Shaw, Toronto Marlies (3rd)

F Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (2nd)

Central Division All-Stars

D Lian Bichsel, Texas Stars (1st appearance)

G Sebastian Cossa, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

F Vinnie Hinostroza, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

F Justin Hryckowian, Texas Stars (1st)

F Curtis McKenzie (capt.), Texas Stars (1st)

D Scott Morrow, Chicago Wolves (1st)

G Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (1st)

F Frank Nazar, Rockford IceHogs (1st)

F Liam Öhgren, Iowa Wild (1st)

D Elias Salomonsson, Manitoba Moose (1st)

F Ryan Suzuki, Chicago Wolves (1st)

F Austin Watson, Grand Rapids Griffins (1st)

Pacific Division All-Stars

G Yaroslav Askarov, San Jose Barracuda (2nd appearance)

F Sam Colangelo, San Diego Gulls (1st)

G Devin Cooley, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Josh Doan, Tucson Roadrunners (2nd)

F Samuel Fagemo, Ontario Reign (1st)

D Cale Fleury, Coachella Valley Firebirds (1st)

F Rory Kerins, Calgary Wranglers (1st)

F Tanner Laczynski, Henderson Silver Knights (1st)

D Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (2nd)

D Elias Pettersson, Abbotsford Canucks (1st)

F Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (2nd)

F Matthew Savoie, Bakersfield Condors (1st)