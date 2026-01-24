Sabres acquire Bayreuther, send Neuchev to Hurricanes

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired defenseman Gavin Bayreuther from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for forward Viktor Neuchev.

Bayreuther has recorded four goals and nine assists in 33 games with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves this season.

The ninth-year pro has skated in 271 games in the AHL with Chicago, Texas and Cleveland, recording 29 goals and 101 assists for 130 points. He reached the Calder Cup Finals as a rookie with Texas in 2017-18.

Bayreuther has also played 122 games in the NHL with Dallas and Columbus, tallying five goals and 23 assists for 28 points.

Neuchev, a third-round pick by Buffalo in the 2022 NHL Draft, is in his third North American season and has six goals and 10 assists in 34 contests for the AHL’s Rochester Americans in 2025-26.

The 22-year-old forward has totaled 24 goals and 42 assists for 66 points in 130 AHL games with the Amerks.