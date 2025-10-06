Sabres acquire Ellis off waivers

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed goaltender Colten Ellis off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

Ellis is coming off a career year with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, going 22-14-3 with a 2.63 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage (ranked fourth in the AHL) and three shutouts in 42 games in 2024-25.

A third-round pick by the Blues in the 2019 NHL Draft, Ellis has appeared in 64 AHL games over his first four pro seasons, going 30-26-5 with a 2.82 GAA, a .919 save percentage and three shutouts.