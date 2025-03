The Calgary Wranglers have received forward Ty Tullio on loan from the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.

Tullio was reassigned to Calgary from the Rochester Americans, where he tallied one goal and six assists in 30 games this season.

The third-year pro has totaled 23 goals and 31 assists for 54 points in 147 career AHL games with Rochester and Bakersfield. He was originally selected by Edmonton in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.