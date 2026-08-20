Samuelsson joins Amerks as assistant coach

Philip Samuelsson has been named an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans, joining the staff of head coach Michael Leone.

Samuelsson rounds out a coaching staff that also includes new incoming assistant coach Scott Moser and goaltending coach Neil Conway, who joined the organization last month.

Samuelsson, 35, recently concluded a 15-year playing career as a defenseman, playing nearly 900 games. He spent the last seven seasons in Europe, skating for teams in Czechia, Sweden, Germany and Austria.

A second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2009, Samuelsson played 512 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland, Springfield, St. John’s, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, collecting 27 goals and 124 assists for 151 points with a cumulative plus-76 rating. He also appeared in 51 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Samuelsson also appeared in 13 NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona.