News

Samuelsson joins Amerks as assistant coach

by AHL PR
JustSports Photography

Philip Samuelsson has been named an assistant coach for the Rochester Americans, joining the staff of head coach Michael Leone.

Samuelsson rounds out a coaching staff that also includes new incoming assistant coach Scott Moser and goaltending coach Neil Conway, who joined the organization last month.

Samuelsson, 35, recently concluded a 15-year playing career as a defenseman, playing nearly 900 games. He spent the last seven seasons in Europe, skating for teams in Czechia, Sweden, Germany and Austria.

A second-round draft pick by Pittsburgh in 2009, Samuelsson played 512 games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Portland, Springfield, St. John’s, Charlotte and Lehigh Valley, collecting 27 goals and 124 assists for 151 points with a cumulative plus-76 rating. He also appeared in 51 Calder Cup Playoff contests.

Samuelsson also appeared in 13 NHL games with Pittsburgh and Arizona.

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