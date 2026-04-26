Schedules set for 2026 Calder Cup division semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs’ eight Division Semifinal series, presented by FloHockey.
The best-of-five series are played in either a 2-2-1 or a 2-3 format, unless building availability requires otherwise. In the 2-3 format, the higher seed has the option of playing either the first two games or the last three games at home.
A1-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
A2-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Hershey Bears
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., May 2 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - W-B/Scranton at Hershey, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Hershey at W-B/Scranton, 6:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N1-Laval Rocket vs. N4-Toronto Marlies
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
Game 3 - Sun., May 3 - Laval at Toronto, 4:00
*Game 4 - Tue., May 5 - Laval at Toronto, 7:00
*Game 5 - Fri., May 8 - Toronto at Laval, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Cleveland Monsters
(Series tied, 1-1)
Game 1 - CLEVELAND 3, Syracuse 2 | Recap | Highlights
Game 2 - Syracuse 4, CLEVELAND 1 | Recap | Highlights
Game 3 - Fri., May 1 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 3:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Cleveland at Syracuse, 5:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C1-Grand Rapids Griffins vs. C4-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 - Sat., May 2 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 2 - Sun., May 3 - Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 8 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Manitoba at Grand Rapids, 7:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
C2-Chicago Wolves vs. C3-Texas Stars
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 28 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 30 - Chicago at Texas, 8:00
Game 3 - Sat., May 2 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*Game 4 - Sun., May 3 - Texas at Chicago, 4:00
*Game 5 - Tue., May 5 - Texas at Chicago, 8:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P1-Ontario Reign vs. P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 29 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
Game 2 - Fri., May 1 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 10:00
Game 3 - Tue., May 5 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 4 - Thu., May 7 - Ontario at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 9 - Coachella Valley at Ontario, 9:00
*if necessary… All times Eastern
P2-Colorado Eagles vs. P3-Henderson Silver Knights
Game 1 - Fri., May 1 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00
Game 2 - Mon., May 4 - Colorado at Henderson, 10:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 6 - Henderson at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 4 - Sat., May 9 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*Game 5 - Sun., May 10 - Henderson at Colorado, 8:05
*if necessary… All times Eastern
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series were best-of-three; the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.
In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.