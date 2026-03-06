Senators acquire Clarke, trade Bongiovanni to Capitals

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forward Graeme Clarke from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Wyatt Bongiovanni.

An AHL All-Star in 2024, Clarke is in his sixth professional season and has tallied 15 goals and nine assists for 24 points in 50 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2025-26.

In 332 career AHL games with Hershey, Iowa, Utica and Binghamton, Clarke has tallied 99 goals and 111 assists for 210 points.

Clarke was a third-round choice by New Jersey in the 2019 NHL Draft and has skated in three career NHL games, all with the Devils in 2023-24.

Bongiovanni has tallied 12 goals and 13 assists for 25 points in 54 games with the AHL’s Belleville Senators this season.

The fourth-year pro has skated in 215 career AHL contests, totaling 63 goals and 38 assists for 101 points.