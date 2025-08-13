Senators, city of Belleville announce lease extension

Belleville Senators owner Michael Andlauer and the City of Belleville have announced a three-year lease extension, keeping the American Hockey League team in Belleville through at least the 2029-30 season.

The extended agreement means the Senators will continue to call the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre home, including priority use of the CAA Arena ice surface, dressing room, and team office facilities. The deal also includes an option for the Senators to extend for an additional five years through 2034-35.

“It’s great news for hockey fans around the Bay of Quinte,” said Andlauer. “The connection between the City of Belleville and the Senators Hockey Club is truly a mutually beneficial one that will only continue to improve and prosper in the years to come.”

“The City of Belleville is thrilled to extend our partnership with the Belleville Senators,” said Belleville mayor Neil Ellis. “We are proud to be the home of the Senators and to continue to host them at the Quinte Sports & Wellness Centre for years to come. Since they arrived in 2017, their presence and involvement in our community has made a significant impact.”