Senators get Halttunen in deal with Sharks

The Ottawa Senators have acquired forwards William Eklund and Kasper Halttunen along with the rights to unsigned draft pick Brandon Svoboda from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the ninth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Halttunen, 21, played 69 games as a rookie with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2025-26, recording 16 goals and 19 assists for 35 points. He also scored one goal in two Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

The native of Helsinki, Finland, was a second-round pick by the Sharks in the 2023 NHL Draft.