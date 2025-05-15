Senators name Turek GM in Belleville

The Ottawa Senators have named Matt Turek to the role of general manager of the American Hockey League’s Belleville Senators.

Turek, 52, previously served as GM of the Ontario Hockey League’s Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs from 2022 to 2025. He originally joined the organization in 2015 as a scout and later served as director of player personnel. Turek played a key role in the Bulldogs’ 2018 and 2022 league championship teams.

Turek played professionally for 11 seasons, primarily in the ECHL.

In addition, Ottawa named Sam Gagner director of player development.

Gagner, 35, completed an 18-year pro career by skating in 19 games with Belleville in 2024-25. The sixth overall pick in the 2007 NHL Draft, Gagner appeared in 1,043 games in the National Hockey League with the Oilers, Coyotes, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Red Wings and Jets, along with 90 AHL contests with Lehigh Valley, Toronto, Bakersfield and Belleville.