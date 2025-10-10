Senators sign Harrington to two-year deal

The Belleville Senators have signed defenseman Scott Harrington to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Harrington enters his 13th pro season after skating in 49 games for the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds in 2024-25, collecting one goal and four assists.

In 247 career AHL contests with Springfield, San Jose, Cleveland, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Harrington has recorded 12 goals and 40 assists for 52 points. He has also tallied three points in 29 Calder Cup Playoff games.

Selected by Pittsburgh in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Harrington has skated in 255 National Hockey League games with the Penguins, Maple Leafs, Blue Jackets, Sharks and Ducks, tallying 11 goals and 38 assists for 49 points.