Senators sign Reimer to tryout

The Belleville Senators have signed goaltender James Reimer to a professional tryout contract.

Reimer most recently played for Team Canada at last month’s Spengler Cup tournament in Switzerland, appearing in two games. He previously spent 15 seasons in the National Hockey League with Toronto, Florida, San Jose, Carolina, Detroit, Buffalo and Anaheim, posting a record of 225-187-65 with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage and 31 shutouts.

Selected by Toronto in the fourth round of the 2006 NHL Draft, Reimer played 44 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies between 2008 and 2011, going 24-15-3 with a 2.44 GAA, a .920 save percentage and four shutouts.