Sgarbossa signs with Stars

The Texas Stars have signed forward Mike Sgarbossa to a one-year American Hockey League contract for the 2026-27 season.

Sgarbossa returns to the AHL after spending the 2025-26 season in Switzerland, playing for HC Lugano and SC Bern. He most recently spent seven seasons in the Washington Capitals organization, winning a Calder Cup championship with the Hershey Bears in 2023.

Sgarbossa has played 609 AHL games with Hershey, Manitoba, Springfield, San Diego, Norfolk and Lake Erie, registering 165 goals and 302 assists for 467 points. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2013, and he set career highs in 2018-19 when he notched 30 goals and 65 points for the Bears.

A 14-year pro, Sgarbossa has skated in 93 games in the NHL with Washington, Florida, Anaheim and Colorado, totaling nine goals and 16 assists.