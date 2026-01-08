Sharks acquire Brossoit, Allan from Blackhawks

The San Jose Sharks have acquired goaltender Laurent Brossoit, defenseman Nolan Allan, and a seventh-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Jake Furlong, the rights to defenseman Ryan Ellis and San Jose’s 2028 fourth-round selection.

Brossoit returned to action with the AHL’s Rockford last month after missing the entire 2024-25 season. In six appearances with Rockford, he went 3-3-0 with a 3.38 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage, and he scored a goal against Milwaukee on Dec. 12.

In 173 career AHL games with Rockford, Henderson, Bakersfield, Oklahoma City and Abbotsford, Brossoit has a record of 80-69-17 with a 2.74 GAA, a .912 save percentage and 11 shutouts.

Selected by Calgary in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Draft, Brossoit has made 140 appearances in the NHL with Edmonton, Winnipeg, Vegas and Chicago, posting a record of 64-46-13 with a 2.64 GAA, a .911 save percentage and six shutouts. He won a Stanley Cup championship with the Golden Knights in 2023.

Allan, 22, has two goals and four assists in 29 games with Rockford this season. The third-year pro has totaled nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points in 109 AHL contests with the IceHogs over his three professional campaigns.

A first-round choice (32nd overall) by Chicago in the 2021 NHL Draft, Allan made his NHL debut with the Blackhawks in 2024-25 and registered one goal and seven assists in 43 games.

Furlong, 21, has two assists in 12 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season. As a rookie in 2024-25, he recorded one goal and seven assists in 66 AHL contests.

Furlong was selected by the Sharks in the fifth round of the 2022 NHL Draft.