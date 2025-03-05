Sharks acquire Giles from Florida

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Patrick Giles from the Florida Panthers in exchange for goaltender Vitek Vanecek.

Giles, 25, has spent the majority of the 2024-25 season with the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, posting five goals and two assists in 39 games. He also made his NHL debut with the Panthers this season, appearing in nine games.

A third-year pro out of Boston College, Giles has played 187 games in the AHL, all with Charlotte, totaling 21 goals and 23 assists for 44 points.

Giles originally signed as a free agent with the Panthers on Sept. 20, 2022.