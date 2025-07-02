Sharks, Devils trade AHL forwards

The New Jersey Devils have acquired forward Thomas Bordeleau in a trade with the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Shane Bowers.

Bordeleau, 23, completed his third pro season in 2024-25, collecting 14 goals and 24 assists for 38 points in 59 games with the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda. He also skated in one game with the Sharks.

A second-round pick by San Jose in the 2020 NHL Draft, Bordeleau has tallied 47 goals and 60 assists for 107 points in 161 career AHL games with the Barracuda, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2023. Bordeleau has recorded six goals and 12 assists in 44 career NHL contests.

Bowers recorded three goals and 14 assists in 65 games with the AHL’s Utica Comets in 2024-25, and also appeared in four games with New Jersey.

Over six pro seasons, the 25-year-old Bowers has played 282 AHL games with Utica, Providence and Colorado, totaling 44 goals and 53 assists for 97 points. He was a first-round pick (28th overall) by Ottawa in the 2017 NHL Draft, and has skated in 13 career NHL contests with the Devils and Avalanche.