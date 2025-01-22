Sharks, Ducks swap AHL forwards

The San Jose Sharks have acquired left wing Pavol Regenda from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for right wing Justin Bailey.

Regenda has recorded four goals and 12 assists in 36 games for the AHL’s San Diego Gulls this season. The fifth-year pro from Michalovce, Slovakia, has totaled 36 goals and 39 assists for 75 points in 140 career AHL contests since signing with the Ducks as a free agent on June 1, 2022.

Regenda has also played 19 games in the NHL, posting one goal and two assists for Anaheim.

Bailey has notched seven goals and seven assists in 33 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda this season.

In his 10th pro season, Bailey has appeared in 403 career AHL games with San Jose, Bakersfield, Abbotsford, Utica, Lehigh Valley and Rochester, totaling 143 goals and 112 assists for 255 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2017, and set career highs with 28 goals and 47 points in 2019-20.

A Buffalo, N.Y., native, Bailey was a second-round choice by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft. He has skated in 141 games in the NHL with Buffalo, Philadelphia, Vancouver and San Jose, compiling 10 goals and 13 assists.