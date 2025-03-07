Sharks get Berglund from Oilers

The San Jose Sharks have acquired forward Carl Berglund and a conditional 2026 first-round draft selection from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Jake Walman.

Berglund is a second-year pro in his first full season with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors, where he has notched two goals and 10 assists in 45 games in 2024-25.

In 63 career AHL games, Berglund has totaled three goals and 13 assists for 16 points along with a plus-10 rating.

A native of Hammaro, Sweden, Berglund played collegiately for four seasons at UMass-Lowell, serving as team captain in 2022-23. He was originally signed by the Oilers to an entry-level contract on Mar. 22, 2023.