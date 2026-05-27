Sharks re-sign Huntington

The San Jose Sharks have re-signed forward Jimmy Huntington to a one-year, two-way contract.

Huntington finished the 2025-26 season tied for second on the San Jose Barracuda with 48 points over 71 games (15 goals, 33 assists), setting career highs in points and assists.

In seven pro seasons, Huntington has played 315 games in the AHL with San Jose, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Hershey, Milwaukee and Syracuse, totaling 59 goals and 106 assists for 165 points. He won a Calder Cup championship with the Bears in 2024, recording 14 points in 20 playoff games that spring.