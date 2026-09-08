Sharks sign Samsonov to one-year, two-way deal

The San Jose Sharks have signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2026-27 season.

Samsonov, 29, spent last season with Sochi in the Kontinental Hockey League after playing the previous seven seasons in North America. A veteran of 200 NHL games with Washington, Toronto and Vegas, Samsonov went 20-16-1 with a 2.70 goals-against average and an .898 save percentage in 37 appearances as a rookie with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2018-19.

Samsonov, a first-round pick by the Capitals in the 2015 NHL Draft, has a record of 118-48-25 with a 2.77 GAA, a .902 save percentage and 15 shutouts in the NHL.