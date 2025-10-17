Sharks, Wild complete trade

The Minnesota Wild have acquired forward Oskar Olausson from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for defenseman Kyle Masters.

Olausson, 22, has recorded 33 goals and 33 assists for 66 points in 163 games over the last three seasons, all with the Colorado Eagles. He was originally a first-round choice (28th overall) by the Avalanche in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Olausson has appeared in 17 Calder Cup Playoff games, recording one goal and seven assists, and has skated in four NHL games with Colorado. He was acquired by San Jose in a trade with the Avalanche on July 25, 2025.

Masters, 22, has totaled one goal and five assists in 35 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild over his first two pro seasons. He has played 59 games with ECHL Iowa.

Masters was selected by Minnesota in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft.