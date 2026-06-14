Shaw lifts Marlies to OT win in Game 2

ROSEMONT, Ill. (theahl.com) … Logan Shaw’s goal 3:46 into overtime gave the Toronto Marlies a 5-4 win over the Chicago Wolves in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Finals on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena.

The Marlies lead the best-of-seven series, two games to none, going into Game 3 on Tuesday night at Toronto (7 ET, , Sportsnet 360, NHL Network, NHL Network Radio SiriusXM channel 91). Toronto has six consecutive road wins and is 9-3 away from home this postseason.

Chicago defenseman Juuso Välimäki had forced overtime on his second goal of the third period, coming with 16.7 seconds to go in regulation.

But Shaw countered in overtime, finding a loose puck at the post and chipping it over the pad of Chicago goaltender Cayden Primeau (8-7). Vinni Lettieri finished with three assists and has a league-leading 23 points (10-13-23) in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Shaw and Bo Groulx each contributed two goals while defenseman William Villeneuve’s three assists moved his league-leading playoff total to 17.

Artur Akhtyamov (13-6) made 28 saves in his league-leading 19th start of the playoffs.

Primeau returned to the Chicago net after missing the past three games and had 27 saves.

Defenseman Charles Alexis Legault’s first goal of the postseason for the Wolves started the scoring 1:53 into the game. Groulx countered at 11:17 before Noah Philp restored Chicago’s lead on the power play at 15:40.

Toronto’s Alex Nylander converted on the first penalty shot of this year’s postseason 4:12 into the second period before Shaw made it 3-2 for Toronto’s first lead of the game at 15:45.

Justin Robidas and Ryan Suzuki each had two assists for Chicago.

(Toronto leads series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Fri., June 12 – Toronto 4, CHICAGO 2

Game 2 – Sun., June 14 – Toronto 5, CHICAGO 4 (OT)

Game 3 – Tue., June 16 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00

Game 4 – Thu., June 18 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 5 – Fri., June 19 – Chicago at Toronto, 7:00

*Game 6 – Sun., June 21 – Toronto at Chicago, 4:00

*Game 7 – Tue., June 23 – Toronto at Chicago, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern