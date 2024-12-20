Shaw signs contract extension with Marlies

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has sign team captain Logan Shaw to a two-year AHL contract extension through the 2026-27 season.

Shaw is currently first on the Marlies with 14 assists and third with 17 points in 23 games this season. He scored a career-best 30 goals in 2023-24, and set personal bests in assists (48) and points (69) in 2022-23.

In 472 career AHL games over parts of 12 pro seasons with Toronto, Belleville, Manitoba, San Diego, Springfield, Portland and San Antonio, Shaw has totaled 137 goals and 168 assists for 305 points. He was an AHL All-Star in 2019 and 2023, and he was voted the winner of the Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award as the player who best exemplifies the qualities of sportsmanship, determination and dedication to hockey in 2022-23.

A native of Glace Bay, N.S., Shaw was originally a third-round selection by Florida in the 2011 NHL Draft. He has skated in 232 games in the National Hockey League with the Panthers, Anaheim Ducks, Montreal Canadiens, Winnipeg Jets and Ottawa Senators.