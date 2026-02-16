Griffins’ Shine named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Grand Rapids Griffins forward Dominik Shine has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending February 15, 2026.

Shine followed his first career AHL All-Star Classic appearance by scoring five goals in two weekend games for the league-leading Griffins.

Shine began the week in Rockford, representing Grand Rapids and skating for the Central Division at the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic presented by BMO on Tuesday and Wednesday. When the Griffins’ schedule resumed, Shine scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Texas on Friday night, then recorded his second hat trick of the season – and of his career – in Sunday’s 5-0 shutout of the Stars, securing his first-ever 20-goal campaign in the process.

Shine is having a career year offensively in 2025-26, his first as captain of the Griffins. In addition to his 20 goals, the ninth-year pro ranks second on the team in points (34) and plus/minus (+22) in 34 games played, helping keep Grand Rapids on pace to potentially finish with the best regular-season record in AHL history. The Detroit native has spent his entire AHL career with the Griffins, totaling 95 goals and 123 assists for 218 points in 517 games, and he made his NHL debut with the Red Wings in 2024-25, registering one assist in nine contests.