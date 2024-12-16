Gulls’ Sidorov named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that San Diego Gulls forward Yegor Sidorov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending December 15, 2024.

Sidorov posted three goals, three assists and a plus-5 rating in two games for the Gulls last week.

On Wednesday evening, Sidorov scored twice, assisted on the game-winning goal and was named the game’s first star in San Diego’s 5-4 victory over Henderson. Then on Saturday against San Jose, he opened the scoring – his fourth consecutive game with a goal – and added a pair of assists to help the Gulls to a 5-2 win, again earning first-star honors.

Anaheim’s third-round selection in the 2023 NHL Draft, Sidorov owns a share of the Gulls’ team scoring lead with 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 22 games this season. The 20-year-old rookie from Vitebsk, Belarus, played three seasons of major junior hockey with Saskatoon in the Western Hockey League, earning an East Division First All-Star Team selection in 2023-24 after recording 50 goals and 88 points in 66 contests.