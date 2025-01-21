Sillinger’s leadership skills rooted in hockey family

by Nicole Del Villano | AHL On The Beat

On January 9, Cleveland Monsters forward Owen Sillinger took a step onto the ice at Nationwide Arena and skated his way into several notable statistics – including becoming the 10th Bemidji State University player to skate in an NHL game and, at 27, being the eighth-oldest player in Columbus Blue Jackets history to make his NHL debut.

He also became the third Sillinger to play for Columbus following his brother and current forward, Cole, and his father Mike who played from 2001-03.

But for Owen, all that step did was lead to a feeling and a moment that he would never forget. When thinking back about what part of his debut stood out the most to him, the answer came quickly.

“Taking that first initial lap with my helmet off,” said Sillinger. “Just being with all the guys and being able to do it with the organization I signed my first professional contract with. To be [in the organization] for three years and to be able to step on that ice… to have those guys on my side is something extremely special.”

Sillinger’s impact was felt as the Blue Jackets beat the Seattle Kraken, 6-2, but it was only the beginning of a whirlwind weekend. The forward made the drive back to Cleveland and immediately returned to the Monsters lineup the next night.

“It was a roller coaster of emotions. My first emotion was joy,” said Sillinger. “I was extremely excited and proud of myself to get to Columbus, win that hockey game and have that night that I did.”

Following a 5-0 loss to Laval in Sillinger’s return, the Monsters responded with a 2-1 overtime victory – where Sillinger recorded the game-winning goal 1:37 into the extra frame.

“Scoring that overtime winner was huge for my confidence and huge for this group. It has been awesome so far to keep this going,” he said.

The ability to take on the challenge of that three-in-three weekend has been a testament to the growth Sillinger has had since turning pro in 2021. He has developed his game with Cleveland, becoming a part of the special teams and evolving his five-on-five play.

“As the years progressed, I’ve gained more of a role each year and that just comes with maturity and being with the group for so long,” said Sillinger. “The coaching staff has been so transparent with me about what they need. I think that the biggest thing is they are putting me in positions where I can succeed.”

Sillinger’s growth has also continued off the ice in the locker room as he now sits on the Monsters leadership team after being named a 2024-25 alternate captain. The forward taps back to lessons he has learned along the way, especially building off highs and lows he has felt with his time in Cleveland. The biggest goal in the forefront is getting another run at the Calder Cup after the Monsters were eliminated in Game 7 of the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals.

“The AHL is such a good league, and you can’t take it for granted. Every day you have to get better and better,” said Sillinger. “That is what this leadership group holds each other accountable for and allows each other to get better, make mistakes. [Every team wants] the chance to go after the Calder Cup, which is what everyone’s goal is in this locker room.”

Preaching a team environment and camaraderie is nothing new for Sillinger, who has been around hockey his whole life. Some of his first memories can be traced back to when his father was playing in the NHL and feeling that atmosphere in the locker rooms.

Hockey and the Sillinger family go hand in hand, whether in the playing careers of dad Mike or his sons Owen, Cole and Lukas – who is currently playing at Arizona State. Additionally, hockey has only brought the Sillinger family closer together as the years have passed.

“I think it has rubbed off on all three of us kids and especially with my mom (Karla) traveling around the world with three boys,” said Sillinger. “What she has given us and what she has given up is unbelievable.”

With a group chat going daily amongst the Sillinger brothers and weekly FaceTime to his parents, every moment and accomplishment the Monsters forward has – including the whirlwind weekend he found himself a part of – is nothing without family.

“To have them by my side and to have them be excited for me is everything I have worked for,” said Sillinger. “To see the smile on their face and hear they are proud of me means a lot.”