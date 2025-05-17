Šilovs, Canucks shut down Eagles in Game 1

Artūrs Šilovs made 22 saves for his second consecutive shutout and third of the postseason, lifting Abbotsford to a 2-0 win over Colorado in Game 1 of the Pacific Division Finals on Friday night.

The teams meet again Sunday for Game 2 of the best-of-five series.

Šilovs (6-1), who blanked Coachella Valley in the Canucks’ series-clinching win last Friday, has not allowed a goal in his last 136 minutes and 36 seconds of play, and has stopped 76 of 77 shots since being pulled after giving up three goals in the first period of Game 2 vs. the Firebirds.

Ty Mueller broke a scoreless deadlock with a power-play goal at 15:25 of the second period, one-timing a pass from Sammy Blais for his first tally of the playoffs.

Victor Mancini’s empty-net goal with six seconds remaining iced the win for the Canucks, who successfully killed off a late Eagles power play while nursing a one-goal lead. Abbotsford has not allowed a single power-play goal over 23 chances this postseason.

Trent Miner (3-2) turned aside 22 shots for Colorado, which was shut out for the first time all season.

(Abbotsford leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Fri., May 16 – ABBOTSFORD 2, Colorado 0

Game 2 – Sun., May 18 – Colorado at Abbotsford, 9:00

Game 3 – Wed., May 21 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 4 – Fri., May 23 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 5 – Mon., May 26 – Abbotsford at Colorado, 5:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern