Silver Knights’ Lavoie named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Henderson Silver Knights forward Raphael Lavoie has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 22, 2026.

Lavoie tallied five goals and three assists for eight points in four games last week as Henderson continued to climb up the Pacific Division standings.

On Tuesday evening, Lavoie recorded two goals and an assist in the Silver Knights’ 6-5 win at Calgary, and he added a goal and an assist in Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the Wranglers as Henderson completed a perfect road trip with its sixth straight victory. Back home on Saturday, Lavoie notched an assist in a 6-3 loss to Texas before scoring two more goals in a 7-2 win over the Stars on Sunday.

Lavoie ended the week having picked up points in seven consecutive outings (9g, 6a), and since the All-Star break he has tallied 13 goals and 10 assists while the Silver Knights have gone 13-3-0-2.

Lavoie has totaled 22 goals and 19 assists for 41 points in just 34 games with Henderson this season, his sixth pro campaign and second with the Vegas organization. Selected by Edmonton in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft, the native of Chambly, Que., has registered 110 goals and 89 assists for 199 points in 278 career AHL contests with Henderson and Bakersfield, and has skated in 17 games in the NHL with the Oilers and Golden Knights.