Silver Knights’ rally locks up playoff spot

The Henderson Silver Knights clinched a berth in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday evening with a come-from-behind 5-4 victory over Tucson.

The Silver Knights scored twice in the final 1:26 of regulation to secure the win and a return to the postseason for the first time since 2022. Henderson’s win also allowed San Jose and Coachella Valley to clinch simultaneously.

Henderson will be one of seven teams from the Pacific to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top first-place team will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the second- through seventh-place finishers will meet in best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2025-26 regular season ends April 19; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.