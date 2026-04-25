Silver Knights secure spot in division semifinals

The Henderson Silver Knights are riding into the Pacific Division semifinals after sweeping the San Jose Barracuda out of the first round.

The Silver Knights’ 5-1 victory in Game 2 on Friday night sets up a meeting with Colorado in the next round. That series will begin next Friday, May 1, at Lee’s Family Forum in Henderson.

Braeden Bowman, Raphael Lavoie, Alexander Holtz, Jeremy Davies and Lucas Johansen scored for the Knights. Trevor Connelly, whose overtime goal won Game 1, chipped in two assists, and Carl Lindbom made 26 saves to remain unbeaten in regulation in his last 22 decisions (20-0-2).

Egor Afanasyev scored the only goal for the Barracuda. Laurent Brossoit turned aside 27 of 30 shots.

(Henderson wins series, 2-0)

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 22 – HENDERSON 5, San Jose 4 (OT)

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 24 – HENDERSON 5, San Jose 1