Silver Knights sign defenseman Addison

The Henderson Silver Knights have signed defenseman Calen Addison to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Addison, 24, has spent the last two seasons in the NHL and has totaled 152 big-league appearances overall in four pro campaigns. In 2023-24, he recorded one goal and 16 assists in 72 games between Minnesota and San Jose.

A native of Brandon, Man., Addison has recorded 13 goals and 45 assists for 58 points in 77 career games in the AHL with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Iowa. He was voted to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2020-21.

Addison was originally a second-round choice by Pittsburgh in the 2018 NHL Draft.