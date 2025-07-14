Snowden named head coach of Phantoms

The Philadelphia Flyers have named John Snowden head coach of their AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Additionally, Nick Schultz and Terrence Wallin have been hired as assistant coaches.

Snowden, 43, had been an assistant with the Phantoms for two seasons. He previously served as an assistant coach with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies from 2021 to 2023, and was an assistant and later head coach of the ECHL’s Newfoundland Growlers from 2018 to 2021, winning a Kelly Cup championship as head coach in 2018-19. He was also an assistant with ECHL Orlando from 2015-18.

Snowden played 11 seasons professionally, mostly in the ECHL and Central Hockey League. He appeared in three games in the AHL, one with Utah in 2004-05 and two with Norfolk in 2005-06.

Schultz moves behind the Lehigh Valley bench after six seasons as a player development coach with the Flyers. Schultz played 1,069 games in the NHL with Minnesota, Edmonton, Columbus and Philadelphia, as well as 14 games with the AHL’s Houston Aeros during the 2002 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Wallin comes to the Phantoms from the Flyers’ ECHL affiliate in Maine, where he was head coach and general manager. Wallin played five pro seasons (2015-20), including 27 AHL games with the Binghamton Devils and Hartford Wolf Pack.