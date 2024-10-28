Roadrunners’ Sokolov named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners forward Egor Sokolov has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending October 27, 2024.

Sokolov scored four goals in two games last week, netting a late game-winning tally in each of the Roadrunners’ weekend triumphs.

On Friday evening against Bakersfield, Sokolov broke a 3-3 tie with 4:08 remaining in regulation, then scored an insurance marker with 1:23 to play to lift Tucson to a 5-3 decision. Then in Saturday’s rematch with the Condors, he scored a go-ahead goal late in the first period before netting the overtime winner as the Roadrunners grabbed a 3-2 victory.

With his back-to-back two-goal games, Sokolov has now found the scoresheet in all six outings for Tucson this season and leads the team with five goals and eight points. The fifth-year pro from Yekaterinburg, Russia, has collected 81 goals and 107 assists for 188 points in 246 career AHL games with Tucson and Belleville, and was an AHL All-Star in 2023. Sokolov was originally a second-round pick by Ottawa in the 2020 NHL Draft and has notched one goal and one assist in 13 career NHL contests.

Sokolov was acquired by the Utah Hockey Club in a trade with the Senators on July 3, 2024.