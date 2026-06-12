Sportsnet, NHL Network to air Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League, in conjunction with the Toronto Marlies and Chicago Wolves, announced today that the 2026 Calder Cup Finals will air on Sportsnet for cable television subscribers in Canada and on NHL Network in the United States, in addition to streaming worldwide on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Wolves’ broadcast team of Jason Shaver and Billy Gardner will have the call of the games from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill., while the Marlies’ Todd Crocker will be on the call for the games from Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.

The Western Conference champion Wolves, top development affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Carolina Hurricanes, are taking on the Eastern Conference champion Marlies, top development affiliate of the Toronto Maple Leafs, in the AHL’s championship series. Game 1 is set for Friday night.

Games 1 and 3-7 will air on Sportsnet 360, while Game 2 can be seen on Sportsnet One.

NHL Network will air Games 3-7 in the U.S., and all games (except Game 2) will also be heard live on NHL Network Radio (SiriusXM 91).

In operation since 1936 and celebrating its 90th-anniversary season this year, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, trainers, executives and broadcasters of all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are AHL graduates, and more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame developed in the AHL.