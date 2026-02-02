Stars acquire defenseman Poirier, Flames add White

The Dallas Stars have acquired defenseman Jeremie Poirier from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Gavin White.

Poirier is in his fourth pro season after being selected by the Flames in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team in 2022-23, and has totaled 18 goals and 84 assists for 102 points in 198 career AHL games, all with the Calgary Wranglers.

Poirier has appeared in 35 games for the Wranglers in 2025-26, recording one goal and five assists.

White has registered three goals and two assists in 23 games for the AHL’s Texas Stars this season. A fourth-round choice by Dallas in the 2022 NHL Draft, White has played 118 games with Texas over three pro seasons, totaling five goals and 22 assists.