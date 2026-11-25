The Texas Stars have acquired goaltender Cal Petersen from the Hershey Bears for future considerations.

Petersen has a record of 7-3-0 with a 2.62 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage in 10 games with Hershey this season.

Petersen, who signed an AHL contract with Hershey on Sept. 29, spent last season with his hometown Iowa Wild, where he was the team’s winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his work in the Des Moines community.

In 258 AHL appearances over 10 professional seasons playing for Ontario, Lehigh Valley, Iowa and Hershey, Petersen has gone 112-117-21 with a 3.06 GAA, a .901 save percentage and 15 shutouts. He was an AHL All-Star in 2018 and again in 2020.

Petersen was selected by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Draft and has played 106 games in the NHL with Los Angeles and Philadelphia, showing a record of 46-44-10 with a 2.96 GAA, a .903 save percentage and four shutouts.