Stars blank Griffins in Game 1

Texas scored twice in the opening 6:45, all the offense it would need in a 4-0 win over Grand Rapids in the opener of their Central Division semifinal series on Tuesday night.

Kyle Capobianco and Curtis McKenzie staked the Stars to that early 2-0 lead, and Kole Lind and Emilio Pettersen added goals in the second period as Texas chased Griffins starting goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

Remi Poirier made 29 saves to earn the shutout. Poirier, the AHL Goaltender of the Month for March, has now allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his last 13 starts.

Matěj Blümel and Cameron Hughes recorded two assists each for the Stars, who have now won four of their five visits to Van Andel Arena this season.

Former Stars netminder Jack Campbell stopped all 11 shots he faced in relief of Cossa (15 saves).

(Texas leads series, 1-0)

Game 1 – Tue., Apr. 29 – Texas 4, GRAND RAPIDS 0

Game 2 – Mon., May 5 – Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 – Fri., May 9 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 – Sat., May 10 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 – Mon., May 12 – Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern